PGGM Investments Purchases 86,414 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,414 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.33% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $61,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 59,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $633,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $37,469.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $3,266,719. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 2,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,134. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.