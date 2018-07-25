PGGM Investments Has $79.87 Million Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.20% of Target worth $79,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $205,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 23,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,338. Target Co. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $93.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.