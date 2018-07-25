Petrus R. M. Vervaat Sells 48,459 Shares of RPC Group PLC (RPC) Stock

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat sold 48,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.11), for a total value of £370,226.76 ($490,042.04).

Shares of RPC Group opened at GBX 792.80 ($10.49) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. RPC Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 714.50 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,032 ($13.66).

RPC Group (LON:RPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 72 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 71.20 ($0.94) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). RPC Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 20.20 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from RPC Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

RPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.55) price target on shares of RPC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RPC Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.55) to GBX 1,110 ($14.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,132.50 ($14.99).

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

