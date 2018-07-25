PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. 543,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 13,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $313,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $361,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $2,068,293 over the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 55.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 267,430 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 223,502 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 95.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 326,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 159,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

