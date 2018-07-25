Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,108,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $43,931,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 580.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 584,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,586,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,454,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

TMUS opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $250,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total value of $347,432.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 460,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,356,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,951. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

