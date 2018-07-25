Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 661,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,062,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Gramercy Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,439,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,969,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,496 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,104,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,925,000 after acquiring an additional 931,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 283,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gramercy Property Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,888,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,762,000 after buying an additional 127,801 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gramercy Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Gramercy Property Trust opened at $27.32 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. Gramercy Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.29 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $691,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

