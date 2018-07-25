Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Invests $11.33 Million in Shire PLC (SHPG) Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 18.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 2.4% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 11.9% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shire opened at $172.73 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shire PLC has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.29). Shire had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Shire to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

