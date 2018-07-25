Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $9.38 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 88,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips opened at $70.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $243,583.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,052 shares of company stock worth $19,491,534. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

