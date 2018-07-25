Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $757.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Hovde Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

