People Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of People in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). People had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of C$32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.47 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEO. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of People in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of People from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of People opened at C$8.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. People has a 12-month low of C$6.20 and a 12-month high of C$8.34.

In related news, Director Scott Cameron Anderson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$42,380.00. Also, insider Laurie Marc Goldberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$1,600,000.00.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

