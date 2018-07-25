Pentair (PNR) Shares Down 5.1%

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.64 and last traded at $41.91. 4,407,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 1,710,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Cowen raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pentair from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Pentair’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other Pentair news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

