PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,282. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

