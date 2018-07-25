Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.