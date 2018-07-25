Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 1,118.4% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

