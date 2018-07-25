Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duke Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,423,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,916 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,731.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,204 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

