Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,273 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,018,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.07%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

