Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 581,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.83%. research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

