pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Major Shareholder Acquires $343,370.40 in Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $343,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 8,000 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $203,520.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 3,600 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $90,468.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 3,386 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $89,051.80.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 3,986 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $104,552.78.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 1,700 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $44,183.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 1,564 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $40,945.52.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 50,895 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $1,210,283.10.

Shares of pdvWireless traded down $1.45, hitting $25.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 75,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,770. pdvWireless Inc has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $374.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.63.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 481.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. equities analysts forecast that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in pdvWireless during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in pdvWireless by 9.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in pdvWireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in pdvWireless by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,386 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in pdvWireless by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDVW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

