PCSB Financial (PCSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.67. PCSB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other PCSB Financial news, VP Scott Nogles acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PCSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut PCSB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded PCSB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

