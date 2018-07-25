Paypal (PYPL) & CDK Global (CDK) Head to Head Survey

Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 13.92% 12.35% 4.83% CDK Global 14.99% -361.64% 14.67%

78.5% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paypal and CDK Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $13.09 billion 8.29 $1.80 billion $1.39 65.76 CDK Global $2.22 billion 3.82 $295.60 million $2.43 26.53

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than CDK Global. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paypal does not pay a dividend. CDK Global pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDK Global has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paypal and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 6 32 0 2.84 CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Paypal currently has a consensus price target of $84.54, suggesting a potential downside of 7.52%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Paypal.

Volatility and Risk

Paypal has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paypal beats CDK Global on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The company's solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

