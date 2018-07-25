Paypal (PYPL) Announces Earnings Results

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Paypal updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53-0.55 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.32-2.35 EPS.

Shares of Paypal traded down $0.04, hitting $91.37, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,969,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,143. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $5,423,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $413,091.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,885,151 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 2,482.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,867 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paypal by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,475,000 after purchasing an additional 717,478 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,879,000 after purchasing an additional 657,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,989,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,073,000 after purchasing an additional 584,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,859,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,119,000 after purchasing an additional 582,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

