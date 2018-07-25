Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.06 ($25.96).

A number of analysts recently commented on P1Z shares. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.88) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. equinet set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.35) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Patrizia Immobilien opened at €24.26 ($28.54) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Patrizia Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.00 ($20.00) and a fifty-two week high of €24.34 ($28.64).

About Patrizia Immobilien

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.