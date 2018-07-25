Parkland Fuel (PKI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parkland Fuel traded as high as C$34.53 and last traded at C$34.52, with a volume of 216224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel in a report on Friday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$32.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland Fuel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

In other news, insider De Sande Patricia Van sold 8,735 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.95, for a total transaction of C$270,348.25. Also, insider Richard Lorne Begg sold 18,264 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$575,316.00.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.28 billion. Parkland Fuel had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.49%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.