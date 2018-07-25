Park National’s (PRK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Park National traded down $1.96, hitting $110.23, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,948. Park National has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Park National had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Park National by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

