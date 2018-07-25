ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $183,912.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00007098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.01058550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004797 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005085 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016416 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2014. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

