Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTN. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Palatin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Palatin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 79,946.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 159,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 2,680,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,031.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 248,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 473,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 400,750 shares during the last quarter.

PTN stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Palatin Technologies had a return on equity of 155.80% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

