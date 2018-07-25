Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America updated its Q3 guidance to $2.14 EPS.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.34. 779,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.82. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $105.81 and a 1-year high of $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

