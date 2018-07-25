Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 37,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,551,056.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $204,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

