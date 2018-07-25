Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXFD. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.60. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $38,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

