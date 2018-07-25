Owens-Illinois (OI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.45 to $25.90 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.74.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois traded down $0.49, reaching $17.92, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 107,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 752,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.