Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 749.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 588,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after buying an additional 518,300 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 339,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $17,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 325,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $14,997,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,876,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,758,422 shares of company stock worth $126,104,582. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle opened at $48.67 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

