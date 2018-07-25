Oritani Financial (ORIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million.

NASDAQ:ORIT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,387. Oritani Financial has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $766.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

