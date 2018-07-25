Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems opened at $1.03 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William T. Hull acquired 39,278 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Green acquired 29,607 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,087.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,002.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 199,457 shares of company stock worth $188,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Orion Energy Systems worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

