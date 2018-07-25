Orchids Paper Products (TIS) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,347 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 29th total of 1,606,508 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 281,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 33.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 132,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000.

Orchids Paper Products opened at $4.37 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Orchids Paper Products has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Orchids Paper Products had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchids Paper Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Orchids Paper Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

