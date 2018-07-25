Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital traded up $0.12, hitting $8.28, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,558. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.66). research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

