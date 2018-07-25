Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.
Shares of Orchid Island Capital traded up $0.12, hitting $8.28, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,558. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.34.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.