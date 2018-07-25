Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORBK. BidaskClub downgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Orbotech alerts:

Shares of Orbotech traded down $0.69, reaching $60.19, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,353. Orbotech has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orbotech had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.38 million. equities analysts predict that Orbotech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Orbotech by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.