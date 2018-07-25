Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “$271.75” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza opened at $263.07 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $166.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

