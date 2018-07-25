Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.55.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.18.

United Rentals opened at $147.94 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.