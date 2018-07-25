Operand Price Down 5.4% This Week (OP)

Operand (CURRENCY:OP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Operand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Operand has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Operand has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Operand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003988 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00419103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00155772 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024010 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About Operand

Operand’s total supply is 36,309,296 coins. Operand’s official website is www.operand.money

Buying and Selling Operand

Operand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Operand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Operand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Operand using one of the exchanges listed above.

