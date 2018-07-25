OneLedger (OLT) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinEx and IDEX. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.81 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003662 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00414621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00161087 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024082 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

