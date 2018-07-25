One Horizon Group (OHGI) vs. Avaya (AVYA) Critical Analysis

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ: OHGI) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares One Horizon Group and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group -886.80% -110.37% -66.96% Avaya N/A N/A N/A

This table compares One Horizon Group and Avaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $710,000.00 22.44 -$7.43 million N/A N/A Avaya $3.27 billion 0.70 -$182.00 million N/A N/A

One Horizon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of One Horizon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Avaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of One Horizon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for One Horizon Group and Avaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avaya has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Summary

Avaya beats One Horizon Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) in China, Rest of Asia, Europe, Russia, and the Americas. The company develops Horizon Platform, a tool that can be used by mobile operators to compete against the over the top provider's applications that are running on their networks; and Horizon Call, a mobile application, which enables bandwidth-efficient VoIP calls over a smartphone using a 2G/EDGE, 3G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, or satellite connection. It offers retail smartphone VoIP, messaging, and advertising service under the Aishuo brand name; and software maintenance services. The company sells its software, branding, hosting, and operator services to telecommunications operators, enterprises, operators in fixed line telephony, cable TV operators, and to the satellite communications sector. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

