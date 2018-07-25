Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) is Edmp Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 3.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,331,000 after buying an additional 879,930 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors traded up $0.22, reaching $30.16, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 41,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.