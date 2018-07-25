Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

