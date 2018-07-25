Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.
Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
