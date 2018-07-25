Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stake Decreased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.19. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $77.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $920,130.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $26,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,553,372 shares in the company, valued at $250,370,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,544,740 shares of company stock worth $112,310,582. 20.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.50 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.