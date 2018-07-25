OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1,476.7% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iqvia to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia traded up $4.81, hitting $123.19, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 89,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $120.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.