OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 2,920 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 381.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,031. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $90.93.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



