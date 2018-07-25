Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) opened at $35.30 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $600.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.99%. equities research analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Suit II bought 1,366 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $47,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark A. Semanie bought 1,450 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $50,677.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $513,345.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,840 shares of company stock worth $169,011 and have sold 67,356 shares worth $2,333,410. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

