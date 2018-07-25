Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Dominion Freight Line earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7834659931484 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $142.52 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $925.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

