Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Rig UDW earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.1692367722417 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ocean Rig UDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocean Rig UDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,704. Ocean Rig UDW has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

