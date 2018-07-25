Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $300,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,048,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,397,000 after acquiring an additional 876,923 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,191,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,644,000 after acquiring an additional 148,944 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 346,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 227,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $73.36 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

PKI opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.97 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 0 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

